Malang Song Humrah Out: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's chemistry will make your heart skip a beat

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's track Humraah from their upcoming film Malang dropped on the internet today and it is all about love, adventure and passion.

After teasing us with Chal Ghar Chalen and Malang title track, Aditya Roy Kapur and unveil the soulful romantic number titled Humraah. A day ago, Disha gave us a sneak peek into their fun adventure and today, the makers have finally released the song. As seen in the trailer, Malang highlights the passionate love story of Aditya and Disha's characters and the new track Humraah is proof of the same. A day ago, we saw the teaser and today as we watched the full song, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's chemistry just made us skip a beat.

The song Humraah that released a while ago, screams adventure and energy as we see the leading pair go skydiving, sub wing, kitesurfing and riding quad bikes. The song goes well with the tagline of the film,' unleash madness'. Aditya and Disha are seen losing control and letting their wild spirit come alive as they perform different water sports. Much like their underwater kissing scene that took the internet with a storm, the new track Humraah too is sure to rake in a lot of views. Check out the song:

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated for February 7, 2020 release. Besides Aditya and Disha's love story being the crux of the film, it is a revenge drama that exposes Aditya's dark character who gets his kick in killing people. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is seen get into cop mode to chase him. Kunal Kemmu too plays an impactful part as seen in the trailer.

Credits :Youtube

Read More