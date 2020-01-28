Malang Song Phir Na Mile Kabhi: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur will instantly remind you of your partner

After entertaining the fans with the soulful song Chal Ghar Chalen, Malang title track and romantic song Humraah, the makers of Malang have released their fourth song Phir Na Mile Kabhi featuring Aditya and Disha.

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu has created a buzz since the first look of Disha and Aditya was out. The character poster and the trailer of the movie have made the fans go crazy and eagerly wait for the movie to be released. After entertaining the fans with the soulful song Chal Ghar Chalen, Malang title track and romantic song Humraah, the makers are all set to release their fourth song Phir Na Mile Kabhi today.

Anil Kapoor had announced about the song on his Twitter today morning. Sharing the poster of the song featuring Disha and Aditya, the actor wrote, "Kabhi kabhi dooriyaan bhi hai zaroori... #PhirNaMileKabhi, song out today. #Malang." And now after much wait, Phir Na Mile Kabhi is out. The song sung by Ankit Tiwari and lyrics penned by Prince Dubey will touch your heart and make you remind you of your loved one. In the song, Aditya tries hard to stay away from Disha and forget her but their undying love for each other makes it difficult for them to do so.

Check out Phir Na Mile Kabhi song from Malang here:

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated for February 7, 2020 release. Besides Aditya and Disha's love story being the crux of the film, it is a revenge drama that exposes Aditya's dark character who gets his kick in killing people. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is seen get into cop mode to chase him. Kunal Kemmu too plays an impactful part as seen in the trailer. The movie marks Aditya's second collaboration with Mohit Suri.

