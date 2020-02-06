Malang star Disha Patani appreciates Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 trailer; Says ‘So proud of you’

As Tiger Shroff unveiled a gripping trailer of Baaghi 3, his rumoured lady love Disha Patani can’t stop gushing over it and lauded the War actor’s performance.

After the stupendous response of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is now coming with the third installment of the popular franchise. Baaghi 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced with Tiger reprising the lead role of Ronnie. And while fans have been looking forward to the release of Baaghi 3, the makers have unveiled an interesting trailer of this Ahmed Khan directorial and it has received a thunderous response from the audience.

The trailer has been all about some high octane action sequences, with Tiger Shroff standing against an entire nation for his brother. While the fans are going gaga over Baaghi 3 trailer, several celebrities have given it a thumbs up. Joining the bandwagon was Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend who can’t stop gushing over the action packed trailer. The diva shared the poster of the movie on social media and lauded Tiger for his performance for being on fire in the trailer. She also wrote, “So proud of you” along with blazing fire emoticons.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s reaction to Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 trailer:

To note, Disha has also been a part of the Baaghi franchise and played the lead opposite Tiger in the second installment. Meanwhile, apart from Tiger, will also be seen playing the lead role in Baaghi 3. Interestingly, the diva is returning to the franchise four years after the release of the first installment in 2016. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, Baaghi 3 will be hitting the screens on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More