Malang star Disha Patani feels THIS is the reason behind her looking hotter with each film

Disha Patani is among the most popular divas in Bollywood. At the Malang trailer launch, Disha shared the reason behind looking so good with each of her passing films.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, if there is an actress who is known for her sizzling looks as well as her stellar acting, it is . The diva often wins the internet with her stunning photos and her style is unparalleled. With a massive fan following, Disha has managed to become a style icon for many young girls and her ability to pull off any outfit with an equal amount of elegance, grace and poise is extremely commendable.

Recently, for Malang trailer launch, Disha had dazzled everyone with her green shimmery gown. In the trailer, fans couldn’t take their eyes off her swimsuit clad perfectly toned body. At the launch, Disha was asked about becoming hotter with each passing film of hers. The Bharat star credited her director’s vision for the same and mentioned that she tries to be way the filmmaker has envisioned her in his mind. Disha also revealed that she completely surrenders to her director in each film and that is one of the reasons why she looks so good on screen.

(Also Read: PHOTO: Disha Patani looks breathtaking as she flaunts her pink glitter eye look; Check it out)

Disha replied and credited it to the director. She said, “ Whatever and however I am looking in the film, thanks to the director it is the director's vision. Whatever I am it is his creation. the kind of movies that I do, somebody's vision is always behind it I just pour my self into their vision.” Meanwhile, Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur’s looks in Malang trailer have set the internet on fire. Fans have been loving Aditya’s ripped avatar and Disha has managed to leave fans drooling with her chic looks. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and is directed by Mohit Suri. It is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More