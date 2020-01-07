Malang: Tiger Shroff’s mom showers love on Disha Patani’s performance in the film; Calls it ‘Amazing’

Post Malang, Disha Patani will be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the film is directed by Prabhudheva

and Aditya Roy Kapur stepped out yesterday twinning in green and looking gorgeous together to unveil the trailer of Mohit Suri’s Malang. And as soon as the trailer was dropped online, Bollywood lovers couldn’t contain their excitement and took to social media to express a sense of excitement to watch this romantic thriller film. Amidst a host of complements from B-town actors and fans, one comment that caught our attention was a comment from Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, who showered immense love on Disha and her performance in Malang as she wrote, ‘You look amazing’.

In reply, Disha Patani thanked Ayesha Shroff for all the love. Well, we totally agree with Tiger’s mothers comment because Disha, indeed, looks pretty amazing in the trailer. Yesterday, after the trailer launch, Disha, Anil Kapoor and others met at Aditya Roy Kapur’s house for a small celebration and Disha took to social media to post a couple of stories from the party. Talking about Malang and the trailer, it shows Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani fall in love as they go on a killing spree and if we go by the trailer, this action-thriller is a love story of two killers. While Aditya is seen in a never-seen-before avatar as he is seen flaunting his bulked body, Disha looks sizzling hot.

Post Malang, Disha Patani will be seen in 's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the film is directed by Prabhudheva and will hit the screens on Eid 2020. Also, Disha will share screen space with alleged boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, in Baaghi 3 wherein they will be seen recreating Abhishek Bachchan's song- Dus Bahane Karke.

