Malang Title Track: Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘high on life’ avatar is all set to drop tomorrow

Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is slated to release on February 7, 2020. Ahead of the release, the title song Malang is all set to come out tomorrow and will feature Disha and Aditya in a cool avatar. Check out the teaser.

Malang trailer featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, has been the talk of the town since it dropped. Disha and Aditya’s high on life avatars in the trailer surely left fans in awe of the thriller. Even Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu’s looks seem to have been worked upon with intricate detailing which came across in the trailer. After the first song, Chal Ghar Chalen, the makers of Malang are all set to drop the second song tomorrow and it is the title track featuring Disha and Aditya.

Disha took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the Malang title track which will be out tomorrow. In the video, we get to see the gorgeous actress clad in a red bikini as she comes out of the sea. Post this, we get to see Aditya and Disha enjoying their lives together from one high to another. Aditya’s cool look also was a show stealer in the teaser of the title song. Disha captioned the video as, “Live life from one high to another... #MalangTitleTrack, out tomorrow!.”

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t get enough of Disha’s sizzling avatar as a water baby in the video teaser of the Malang title track. The previous song Chal Ghar Chalen received an overwhelming response from the audience and now, as the second song is all set to drop tomorrow, fans of Disha and Aditya can’t wait to catch a glimpse of their chemistry. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Jay Shewakramani and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

