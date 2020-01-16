Malang Title Track Out: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s sufi song to strike the right chord with audience

The title track of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang has all the elements of becoming the next chartbuster.

Ever since the makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer of Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, the audience has been looking forward to the movie’s release. Maintaining the momentum, the makers have also been releasing soulful music from the film which is already topping the charts. After the incredible success of the first song Chal Ghar Chalen, Malang team has now unveiled the much awaited title track and its Sufi touch is set to win your heart in no time.

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Malang is crooned by Ved Sharma and has a Sufi touch to it. The song is shot on Disha and Aditya and perfectly captures the theme of the movie. Talking about the Malang title track, Ved had stated that the song has drawn inspiration from one of the dohas by Amir Khusro. He also asserted that the song will bring out Aditya’s character in the best way. The soothing music and heart touching lyrics add to the charm of the song and it is set to be one of the chartbusters.

Interestingly, Malang title track will strike a hattrick for Kunaal Verma who will be collaborating with director Mohit Suri for the third time after Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Half Girlfriend. “The title track is about surprises and adventures life throws when you are travelling,” he added.

To note, Mohit Suri directorial will feature Aditya Roy Kapur in a never before seen avatar as the Aashiqui 2 star will be ditching the chocolate boy look for the first time and will switch on the beast mode. On the other hand, Malang will also feature Anil Kapoor playing the role of the lead antagonist. The movie will be hitting the silver screens on February 7, 2020.

