Malang Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani starrer paves way for rib tickling memes on social media

Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani starrer Malang paves way for rib-tickling memes on social media as the film's trailer releases today.

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang released its trailer a while ago. It wouldn't be wrong to say that both the actors set the screen ablaze with their sizzling chemistry and over the top good looks but in the age of social media, nothing escapes the eyes of meme lovers who find humour in every trend that hits the internet. Be it a film or a new song, an event or a controversy, memes have become a necessary source of entertainment feeding the web with relatable humour. Similarly, as Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's film's trailer released today, we already find the internet floating with rib-tickling memes.

The trailer unveils the passionate love story between Aditya and Disha and also gives a glimpse of the former's dark character who seeks pleasure in killing people. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, looks equally fanatical and Kunal Kemmu marks a strong presence despite the blink and miss screen time given to him in the trailer. The film promises a lot of fun, action, adventure and thrill. It involves love, passion, drama and madness! However, ahead of the film's release, there are a few scenes from the trailer that have started taking the shape of memes and become viral on Twitter. Check it out:

#MalangTrailer Malang is going to be a big meme material.

जान लेना मेरा मजा है

जान लेना मेरा नशा है — Satvik Shukla (@setwickk) January 6, 2020

"#MalangTrailer Malang is going to be a big meme material", a tweet read.

"Me on 31st December.....#MalangTrailer #Ahmeme #Malang #meme", read another with a still of Aditya Roy Kapur from the trailer where he says that the night isn't going to end anytime soon.

"I Have Watched #Malang Trailer More Than 10 Times And I Loved The Way Disha Spells "Jaan Lena Mere Maaja Hai!"MEMES INCOMING", wrote another user.

I Have Watched #Malang Trailer More Than 10 Times And I Loved The Way Disha Spells "Jaan Lena Mere Maaja Hai!"

MEMES INCOMING — PranZal (@Hometown_Punk) January 6, 2020

Check out more memes:

Le *Disha Patani* Meme Material Ban Na Mera Maza Hai#Malang pic.twitter.com/6uSGy0imYL — PranZal (@Hometown_Punk) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Mohit Suri directorial is all set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

