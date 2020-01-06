Malang Trailer Out: Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur's passionate love story will take you on a thrilling ride

Malang Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's passionate love story with Anil Kapoor's craziness and Kunal Kemmu's killer avatar create a perfect blend.

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu has been creating a strong buzz since the first look posters of the movie featuring the cast was out. While Aditya looked like a beast in his shirtless pic, Disha looked mesmerizing, Anil made the audience go gaga showing off his crazy laugh whereas Kunal showed a different fierce avatar of his in the posters. Recently, another poster featuring Aditya and Disha in which the two appear to be madly in love with and can’t get enough of each other was released.

Ahead of the trailer another poster featuring Aditya, Disha, Anil and Kunal was out. And after much wait, the trailer of the film is finally out. The trailer is exciting and thrilling. It is just like any other Mohit Suri's film which is a love story with suspense and lots of twists. Aditya and Disha's passionate love story with Anil's craziness and Kunal's killer avatar create a perfect blend. Everyone looks stunning in the trailer and it will leave the viewers at the edge of their seat. Overall Mohit Suri is all set to take his viewers on a thrilling ride with Malang.

Check out Malang's trailer here:

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. For the film, Aditya and Disha learned underwater action and did their stunts on their own. The shooting of Malang has been done in Goa and international locations. Malang’s release date was recently changed from February 14, 2020, to February 7, 2020, to avoid a clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

