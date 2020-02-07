Malang Twitter Review: Fans give Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu’s film a thumbs up

After a long wait, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang has hit the screens today and is off to a great start. Over the past few weeks, Disha and Aditya along with Anil and Kunal had been promoting Malang across various cities and fans were loving the camaraderie between the stars. Today, Mohit Suri’s directorial has hit the screens and the first day, first show verdicts have also started coming in on social media. 

While Disha and Aditya will be seen romancing each other in Malang, Anil plays a corrupt cop who goes after Kapur after their paths cross. The trailer of Malang gave fans a glimpse of the action thriller in which Aditya and Disha’s sizzling chemistry added oomph. The songs of the film like Chal Ghar Chalen, Humraah, Hui Malang and more have been trending across musical platforms and fans have loved Aditya and Disha’s stylish avatar during the promotions of the film. 

As per the Twitter review of Malang, fans have been loving the storyline of revenge in the film, Many have lauded Anil Kapoor’s stint as the daring yet corrupt cop and Disha’s sizzling looks have impressed many. A number of fans called Mohit Suri’s directorial a ‘different’ film. Kuna’s never-seen-before avatar also impressed netizens. Many Twitter users have lauded Aditya and Disha’s chemistry and the action stunts performed by the two have also impressed fans. The initial reviews on Twitter about the suspense thriller term it as a hit. Now, it is to be seen how the social media reviews get transformed into box office numbers for Disha and Aditya’s Malang. 

Check out Malang’s Twitter review:

