Malang Twitter Review: Fans give Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu’s film a thumbs up

Malang Twitter Review: Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu in the lead, Mohit Suri’s revenge drama, Malang released today. The first Twitter reactions are out and here’s what netizens have to say about Malang.

After a long wait, Aditya Roy Kapur, , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang has hit the screens today and is off to a great start. Over the past few weeks, Disha and Aditya along with Anil and Kunal had been promoting Malang across various cities and fans were loving the camaraderie between the stars. Today, Mohit Suri’s directorial has hit the screens and the first day, first show verdicts have also started coming in on social media.

While Disha and Aditya will be seen romancing each other in Malang, Anil plays a corrupt cop who goes after Kapur after their paths cross. The trailer of Malang gave fans a glimpse of the action thriller in which Aditya and Disha’s sizzling chemistry added oomph. The songs of the film like Chal Ghar Chalen, Humraah, Hui Malang and more have been trending across musical platforms and fans have loved Aditya and Disha’s stylish avatar during the promotions of the film.

As per the Twitter review of Malang, fans have been loving the storyline of revenge in the film, Many have lauded Anil Kapoor’s stint as the daring yet corrupt cop and Disha’s sizzling looks have impressed many. A number of fans called Mohit Suri’s directorial a ‘different’ film. Kuna’s never-seen-before avatar also impressed netizens. Many Twitter users have lauded Aditya and Disha’s chemistry and the action stunts performed by the two have also impressed fans. The initial reviews on Twitter about the suspense thriller term it as a hit. Now, it is to be seen how the social media reviews get transformed into box office numbers for Disha and Aditya’s Malang.

Check out Malang’s Twitter review:

#MalangReview #malang is different type movie.

First half is slow

But second half is very strong

And performance wise @DishPatani is jaan of the film

Top level performance #adityaroykapoor is good .@kunalkemmu bhai cha gye performance @AnilKapoor

Rating 3.75/5 — Aman (@Aman96281) February 7, 2020

#MalangReview #adityaroykapoor shines, @DishPatani raised d temr really high, @AnilKapoor is d real star , Although story is predictable still one question will hunt u till last. Climax is highlight,

Music dissapoints

Strictly One time watch — Smruti Sagar Brahma (@SmrutiBrahma) February 7, 2020

#MalangReview :- Entertaining Thriller

Gripping storyline, Bold scenes, Great Action scenes, A go 2 revenge thriller. @AnilKapoor Great acting, #adityaroykapoor is good and @DishPatani Improvement has seen in her work, big thumbs up 2 her.

All 2 all good movie. — RajaRahul (@Rajarahulsingh) February 7, 2020

Film is Awesome !!!

Suspense & Thriller lovers, Please go & watch !!

I guess resurrection of Aditya Roy Kapur @mohit11481 @DishPatani #malang #MalangReview

Loved Disha Patani for her acting ! — Shreyas Todankar (@shreyasrocks) February 7, 2020

#Malang movie is too good and basically it is a new generation cinematic adaptation with some emotions.#MalangReview #adityaroykapoor @DishPatani And @kunalkemmu in superb form but @AnilKapoor is #jhakhas. — Vikas Nishad (@avikasnishadd) February 7, 2020

