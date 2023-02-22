Malayalam comedian and TV host Subi Suresh passes away at 41
TV anchor Subi Suresh passes away due to health complications.
Film actress and TV anchor Subi Suresh passes away on Wednesday. She was undergoing treament for for liver-related ailments in a private hospital in Kochi.She has worked as a comedian in several televison shows and on stage live events and also left a mark in Marathi Film Industy.
She was 42.
Credits: Mathrubhumi.com
