Malayalam comedian and TV host Subi Suresh passes away at 41

TV anchor Subi Suresh passes away due to health complications.

Written by Anudeepta Biswas   |  Published on Feb 22, 2023   |  03:03 PM IST  |  328
Subi Suresh
Subi Suresh

Film actress and TV anchor Subi Suresh passes away on Wednesday. She was undergoing treament for for liver-related ailments in a private hospital in Kochi.She has worked as a comedian in several televison shows and on stage live events and also left a mark in Marathi Film Industy.

She was 42.

ALSO READ: Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away: Jr NTR and Kalyanram reach his Mokila residence to pay their last respects

About The Author
Anudeepta Biswas
Anudeepta Biswas

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Mathrubhumi.com

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!