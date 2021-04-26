  1. Home
Maldives bans flights from India: Netizens take witty jibes at Bollywood stars for vacationing during pandemic

Soon after the Maldives banned flights from India, social media was abuzz with memes trolling celebs.
As the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic is taking over the world, each country has been taking stringent measures to beat the deadly virus. Amid this, countries like Germany, Italy, Iran, Singapore and Maldives as banned flights from India as the country has recorded a massive surge in COVID 19 cases per day. To note, the Maldives has been grabbing a lot of attention these days as it has become a hot spot of vacation for Bollywood celebs during the pandemic and several A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, etc were seen enjoying their time at the tropical paradise.

The decision was taken lately following the Ministry of Tourism, Maldives tweeted, “With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from #India to #Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. We thank you for the support in our endeavour to make tourism safest possible with minimum inconvenience.” Ever since the news about Maldives banning flights from India surfaced, the social media is abuzz with sarcastic posts taking witty jibes at Bollywood celebs and these memes are going viral.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had also called out Bollywood celebs for vacationing amid COVID 19 pandemic. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the Raees actor stated “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. Logon ke paas khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharam karo. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering.”

