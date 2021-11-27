Maliaka Arora channels her inner Ariana Grande in comfy athleisure; See stunning photos

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and yogini Malaika Arora rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The Supermodel of the Year judge can slip into any silhouette giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look. Going by the same, on Friday, the diva took to her Instagram profile to once again shell major fashion goals for fans.

The India’s Best Dancer judge was seen donning a grey sports bra which was matched with comfy black athleisure pants. However, what caught our attention was her stunning hairstyle. Malaika Arora, who aptly knows how to experiment while styling, this time opted for famous pop star Ariana Grande’s signature hairstyle. Dewy makeup and highlighted cheeks rounded off her entire look.

Click HERE to watch her story

This comes just a day after Malaika Arora visited BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra house to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together. She opted for a multi-coloured off-should crop top which was paired with a matching skirt while making her public appearance. A statement necklace and an anklet were used to accessorise her look. Meanwhile, bold lips, highlighted cheeks and perfectly lines eyeliner rounded off her makeup.

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Currently, she has joined the judge panel of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

ALSO READ| PHOTOS: Malaika Arora slays in quirky co ord set as she reaches to meet BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan