Mallika Dua gets prompt help from Aviation Minister amidst COVID 19; Netizens denounce minister for hypocrisy

Mallika Dua asked for help on Twitter for her COVID 19 positive parents in the form of medicine. Received help from Aviation Minister promptly without even tagging him. Netizens call out VIP culture.

A picture went viral a few days ago where a dead body of a COVID positive patient was carried to the crematorium in a Municipal Corporation cart in Nalanda, Bihar. The condition is dire amongst the citizens all over the country and the government resources are not nearly enough for such a massive population. The outrage of netizens recently got directed towards comedian, social media influencer, and actor Mallika Dua, who used social media to ask for medicines for her COVID positive parents and got a rapid response from the untagged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

On Sunday, Mallika Dua asked for Tocilizumab, one of the two monoclonal antibody therapies being used to treat Coronavirus patients, on Twitter for her mother Chinna Dua by tagging Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda. She wrote, “Sir my mother needs Tocilizumab. She is in the ICU at Medanta. Could you please help?” Hooda promptly replied to her by tagging a member of his team and asking for patient details. BJP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also replied on the thread and gave Mallika his mobile number.

#MallikaDua didn’t even tag him, yet Union Minister #hardeepsinghpuri instantly gave her his contact details and helped. Bhakts raging about this. They should know for BJP only blue tick lives matter. The mass cremations and their ghoulish response to it is fact enuff. pic.twitter.com/gyNeLsRrOj — Sangita (@Sanginamby) May 17, 2021

We live in a country where being rich & poor matters the most.#MallikaDua pic.twitter.com/N96jRa1Ag5 — Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) May 17, 2021

We lost our friend yesterday as we had to gi thru a long process for getting Tocilizumab in pune , We lost another friend in Abad who couldn't acquire remdesiever.. both r survived by 4 year old daughter and wife . they had requested to @PMOIndia but they didnt reply.. lucky u — Rushinashahrocks@gmail.com (@Rushinashahroc1) May 16, 2021

Dear @BJP4India,

Unlike others I won't judge you for helping the likes of #MallikaDua, that might be (again might be) humane but I wil certainly judge you for ur silence when your supporters were getting killed, raped and forced to flee their houses in Bengal, that's cowardice. — Sheetal Mishra (@itssitu) May 17, 2021

I have no problem with any top minister of BJP helping Mallika Dua who abuses BJP 24*7. The problem occurs when these ministers in Power ignore the common citizens of our country and rush to help privileged elite people like Mallika for their validation. This is the difference. — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) May 16, 2021

As the tweets got exchanged, sometime later Mallika again tweeted to thank both the ministers because she received the medicine quickly and both her parents were alright. The tweets from Mallika, Hooda, and Puri have since been deleted but screengrabs for the same are available. Netizens have called out the ministers for helping Mallika promptly and promoting ‘Blue tick lives matter’, while citizens continuously ask for help but do not always get a reply.

