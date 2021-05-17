  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mallika Dua gets prompt help from Aviation Minister amidst COVID 19; Netizens denounce minister for hypocrisy

Mallika Dua asked for help on Twitter for her COVID 19 positive parents in the form of medicine. Received help from Aviation Minister promptly without even tagging him. Netizens call out VIP culture.
3447 reads Mumbai
Mallika Dua trolled by Netizens on Twitter Mallika Dua gets prompt help from Aviation Minister amidst COVID 19; Netizens denounce minister for hypocrisy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A picture went viral a few days ago where a dead body of a COVID positive patient was carried to the crematorium in a Municipal Corporation cart in Nalanda, Bihar. The condition is dire amongst the citizens all over the country and the government resources are not nearly enough for such a massive population. The outrage of netizens recently got directed towards comedian, social media influencer, and actor Mallika Dua, who used social media to ask for medicines for her COVID positive parents and got a rapid response from the untagged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. 

On Sunday, Mallika Dua asked for Tocilizumab, one of the two monoclonal antibody therapies being used to treat Coronavirus patients, on Twitter for her mother Chinna Dua by tagging Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda. She wrote, “Sir my mother needs Tocilizumab. She is in the ICU at Medanta. Could you please help?” Hooda promptly replied to her by tagging a member of his team and asking for patient details. BJP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also replied on the thread and gave Mallika his mobile number. 

As the tweets got exchanged, sometime later Mallika again tweeted to thank both the ministers because she received the medicine quickly and both her parents were alright. The tweets from Mallika, Hooda, and Puri have since been deleted but screengrabs for the same are available. Netizens have called out the ministers for helping Mallika promptly and promoting ‘Blue tick lives matter’, while citizens continuously ask for help but do not always get a reply.

Also Read| Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover & Ankita Shrivastav on LOL, working in comedy, social media pressure, etc.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me’ for COVID 19: I didn't ask, I gave
Mira Rajput is heartbroken as she shares PIC of a child with oxygen mask; Says ‘There is no excuse for this’
Newswrap, May 15: Kareena Kapoor shares how to cope with COVID 19 anxiety; Amrita Rao donates oxygen cylinders
Disha Patani lauds 'real heroes' as doctors dance on Radhe's Seeti Maar to relieve stress in COVID 19; WATCH
Sobhita Dhulipala posts a heartfelt poem ‘Yeh pyaar hi toh hai’ to remind us of love amid COVID 19
Salman Khan keeps it casual as he arrives at vaccination centre for second dose of COVID 19 vaccine; PHOTOS