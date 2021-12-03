Mallika Dua says ‘not sure if it's a lost battle’ amid Vinod Dua’s hospitalisation



On Friday, Mallika Dua took to her social media handle and shared a health update about her father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua who is currently admitted to a Delhi hospital. Mallika shared a photo of herself showing the victory symbol along with an emotional note.

Mallika Dua wrote, "Our man is fighting. Not sure if it's a lost battle or what. Either way, what one must always remember is that a life well-lived is far valuable than a needlessly long one lived in fear and despair. He has lived and how. No matter the outcome, we will celebrate him. He never taught us to mope or be afraid. As he always tells me, ‘Darna nahi hai puttar (Don’t be scared, child)’."

Earlier, there were rumours of his death, but Mallika took to her social media and rubbished them saying that her father’s health condition was ‘beyond critical’. She had written, “My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible.” Mallika requested netizens to not spread misinformation. “Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU, fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter."

Also Read: Mallika Dua says father Vinod Dua’s health ‘beyond critical’, dismisses veteran journalist’s death rumours