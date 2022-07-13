Mallika Sherawat compares Murder & Gehraiyaan: 'What Deepika Padukone did now, I did 15 years ago'

Mallika Sherawat is all set to return to the big screens with her upcoming film Rk/RKay. During the promotions of the film, the actress opened up about how a section of the industry always spoke about her body and glamour but never about her acting. She also compared her 2004 film, Murder with Deepika Padukone’s recent film Gehraiyaan and said that she did a similar work 15 years ago. Directed by Shakun Batra, Deepika's film takes you on a journey into the deep-rooted intricacies of modern human relationships. The film also featured Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Naseeruddin Shah. On the other hand, the Anurag Basu directorial Murder starred Mallika opposite Emraan Hashmi and was widely talked about for the steamy scenes the duo shared in the film.

Meanwhile, talking about how she was mentally tortured by a section of the industry at the time of Murder, Mallika told Prabhat Khabar, people only spoke about her ‘bold image’. "Such hue and cry were created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dasavatharam, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome, but none talked about my acting.”

Meanwhile, talking about the changes she is seeing in the film industry, Sherawat said, “Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that. The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well.”

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat is promoting her film RK/RKay, which will hit cinema halls on July 22. Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film also stars Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in pivotal roles.