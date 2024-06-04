Mallika Sherawat expresses her gratitude towards Richa Chadha for praising her Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance

Mallika Sherawat has always created a strong impression with her looks at the Cannes Film Festival for which she has gotten appreciation from fans, fashion police, and even industry friends. Richa Chadha also praised Mallika's fashion evolution.

Now the Murder actress has expressed her gratitude towards the Heeramandi actress for her 'kind' and 'compassionate' words.

Mallika Sherawat thanks Richa Chadha for praising her looks at the Cannes Film Festival

Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram Stories and thanked Richa Chadha. In her note, the Murder actress expressed that she is grateful to the Heeramandi actress for her kind and compassionate words about her Cannes Film Festival's red carpet appearance. She concluded her note by saying, "Thank You for being a shining example of compassion (folded hands emoji and red heart emoji)" she said while concluding her note.

What did Richa Chadha say about Mallika Sherawat?

In an interview with News 18, Richa who has been a constant at the Cannes Film Festival talked about two looks that stood out according to her. Talking about Mallika, she said that there was a lot of critique and ridicule for the actress back then but looking back at the pictures from 15 years ago, she looked great. "She knew what she was projecting. She knew how to make use of her full body and fitness. She created her own persona,” said Richa talking about Mallika.

Advertisement

Richa Chadha and Mallika Sherawat's work front

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi. The actress played the role of Lajjo in the series and won huge accolades. The Netflix series also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah in important roles.

Last year, Richa was also seen in Fukrey 3 which was the 3rd part of the Hit comedy franchise. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film also starred Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Richa is gearing up to begin her motherhood journey soon. The actress hasn't announced her next film yet.

Mallika Sherawat hasn't been active in the Hindi film industry for the past several years. The actress was last seen in the 2022 film RK/RKay.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal wants his child to have ‘compassion’; Richa Chadha reflects on future she envisions for her baby