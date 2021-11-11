Mallika Sherawat is no longer in touch with Murder co star Emraan Hashmi; Here’s Why

Actor Mallika Sherawat recently appeared on Mandira Bedi hosted chat show namely, The Love Laugh Live show. During her interaction, the star shared her candid opinions on vivid topics. While doing so, she was also seen recalling her petty fight with Murder co-star Emraan Hashmi. Mallika Sherawat revealed that the duo is no longer in contact with each other.

According to Mallika Sherawat, many of her male co-stars would expect her to fawn over them. Apparently, this led to the actor getting into many ego tussles with her male co-actors. She further revealed that she got into a childish fight with Emraan Hashmi, ‘it was uncalled for’, she added. However, while recalling the past incident, she also hailed Hashmi as a ‘wonderful co-star and nice boy.’

Mallika Sherawat said, “I don’t know why, but most of the co-actors would get into an ego tussle with me. They would expect me to say good morning to you and fawn over them. It’s not my personality, I’m a Haryanvi Jat, we don’t fawn over anybody. I’ve had a few skirmishes. The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi, during the promotions of Murder, that we had a misunderstanding or something. It was so uncalled for and childish on my part, I’m no less. I lost touch with him and it’s really sad, because he was a wonderful co-star, because he’s so friendly and giving. He’s a nice boy.”

During the same interaction, she also revealed details of a hot song that she turned down in the past. Mallika Sherawat reportedly came across a producer who wanted to heat chapatis on her waist. She revealed how the producer approached her saying, “It’s a very hot song. How will the audience know you are hot? You are so hot that one can heat chapatis on your waist.’ Some weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of anything like that?”

The idea did not seem to go down well with the actress and she turned down the offer. Sherawat concluded, “I put my foot down. I said, ‘No, we are not doing any such thing.’ But I thought it was very funny and original. It’s an original idea.” In terms of work, Mallika last essayed the role of Hassena the ghost in the web series, Booo Sabki Phategi.

