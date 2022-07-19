Mallika Sherawat reveals facing judgement from audience: Some tried to shoot me for spoiling Indian culture

Mallika Sherawat made her Bollywood debut as a leading lady in the 2003 movie Khwaish. Later, she rose to fame with Mahesh Bhatt's 2004 romantic thriller Murder, co-starring Mahesh Bhatt. The actress has also featured in movies like The Myth, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Ugly Aur Pagli and Hisss. In a recent interview, Mallika opened up about facing judgments from the people and talked about the reason she chose to take a break and move to LA.

Talking to Mashable India, Mallika said: "I felt so many judgments on me in India, I just wanted a break from it. They were burning my effigies. Some tried to shoot me saying she is spoiling Indian culture. I was feeling so attacked. I was an easy target because I had no support in Bollywood. Nobody would mess like that with a superstar’s daughter or son. Mahesh Bhatt once told me, 'You keep on falling and crying, so some people in Bollywood enjoy that' and this is what I experienced." Further, she said that she thought that she has many enough money and has also gained popularity in Bollywood, so she wanted to experience a different culture. "I packed my bags and off I went to LA and Jackie Chan said, 'don’t worry, you just land there in LA and you’ll get the red carpet treatment’, and I did. He organised everything for me, and I met some fantastic people there," Mallika Sherawat said.

Further, Mallika said that this has been her experience in the industry, and if someone else has a different experience, she would not want to comment on others' experiences. "If you are not associated with any camp in Bollywood, if you do not have any famous boyfriend in Bollywood, or if you do not have a godfather, then your chances are greatly reduced. I don't want to focus on negativity and fight it," she added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika will star next in RK/RKay, co-starring Rajat Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, and Ranvir Shorey.

