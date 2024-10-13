Mallika Sherawat reveals Welcome co-stars Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar fought for her attention on sets; 'Imagine how important I felt'

Mallika Sherawat’s beauty, acting skills, and honest attitude have often earned her appreciation from fans. In a recent interview, the actress reminisced about shooting for the 2007 film Welcome, starring Akshay Kumar. She shared that filming for the movie was a positive experience. Additionally, she mentioned that her co-stars Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor used to playfully compete for her attention on set, which made her feel special. She also praised their acting skills.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Welcome, released in 2007, is considered one of the best comedy films of that decade. The multi-starrer film also starred Mallika Sherawat. The actress recently sat down for a conversation on The Ranveer Show and recalled her fond memories from shooting on the film.

She recalled enjoying working on the film. Sherawat also revealed that her co-stars Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, who played her suitors in the film, used to fight on the set to get her attention behind the scenes. Their special gestures always made the actress feel important.

She said, "I had a blast shooting for Welcome, both Anil and Nana were fighting over me for real. They were trying to get my attention; imagine how important I felt! They are brilliant human beings, and have amazing energies as actors."

For the unversed, even in the film, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor's characters tried various antics to get the attention of Mallika's character. She was further asked if she thought during the shoot that the film would be a great success at the box office.

In her response, Mallika stated, "We were shooting in Dubai, it was so hot that our makeup would keep melting, so no one was bothered thinking about the film's fate, we all just wished to pack up soon and go back home."

Welcome, directed by Annes Bazmee, was a sleeper hit when it was released. It still resonates with fans, and many memes are made from different scenes in the film.

