Mallika Sherawat says her glamour was too much to handle for Indian women: Men love me in India

Actress Mallika Sherawat is all set to return to the big screens with her upcoming film Rk/RKay. She made her Bollywood debut 2003 film Khwaish. Later, she rose to fame with Anurag Basu’s 2004 romantic thriller Murder, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year and it was widely talked about for the steamy scenes Mallika and Emraan shared in the film. Meanwhile, the actress in a recent interview, opened up about how she was judged for doing bold scenes in her films. She said that even though women were vicious to her for some reason, Indian men always loved her.

In an interview with Mashable India, Mallika talked about how she was judged by people in India for doing ‘bold scenes’. She said, “I think my glamour was overwhelming for them. I am unapologetic about it. I wore a bikini in murder and actresses have worn bikini before me also but I was so nonchalant about it. I was like I have a great body. Do you want me to wear a saree at the beach? No, I will wear a bikini and I celebrated my body because for me that was very liberating for me. But that was too much to handle for people, especially women. Men have had no problems with me. Men love me in India and I love them back. It's just some women who are so vicious to me. I don't know why because I love sisterhood. I love to support money.”

Earlier, during the promotions of her upcoming fil, the Welcome actress had revealed how she was mentally tortured by a section of the industry at the time of Murder. She told Prabhat Khabar that people only spoke about her ‘bold image’. "Such hue and cry were created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dasavatharam, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome, but none talked about my acting.”

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat is promoting her film RK/RKay, which will hit cinema halls on July 22. Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film also stars Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in pivotal roles.