Mallika Sherawat shares hilarious BTS VIDEO from Bruno Mars’ Whatta Man shoot; fans call actress ‘way ahead of her time’
Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram handle and posted a behind-the-scene video with Bruno Mars from their song, Whatta Man. Check out fans’ reaction.
Mallika Sherawat is undeniably an undisputable star who achieved massive feat in her career with several global works to her credit. Back in 2012, she collaborated with the international star Bruno Mars for his parody video of Salt-N-Pepa's Whatta Man. Most recently, the actress got nostalgic about working with him and shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video with him.
On Saturday, Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video with Bruno Mars. In the small clip, we can see the actress pointing her gun at the international star’s head as he turns towards her and lifts her in his arms. While doing so, he says something that leaves Mallika and the entire crew in a burst of hysterical laughter.
"Shooting a music video with Bruno Mars was an absolute blast :)Every moment on set was filled with excitement and fun.It’s an experience I’ll cherish forever! @brunomars," the post was captioned. In the clip, the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress looked gorgeous in a lavender off-shoulder gown while Mars looked suave in a black tuxedo.
Soon after the post was shared, several fans flooded the comments section gushing over the post was shared by the actress. A fan complimented her by saying, "Way ahead of her time This woman is" and another fan quipped, "Tabhi toh, bhaiyaa ji dekhe dekhe lage. Sounds great!" A third fan commented, "U truly are something else" and another fan commented, "This is smth next level."
Notably, Mallika has also collaborated with legendary star Jackie Chan in the 2005 film The Myth. Her global appearances at the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival have also garnered significant attention over the years.
Known for her roles in movies like Murder, Welcome and more, Mallika made her comeback in Bollywood last year in 2024 with Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video led by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.
