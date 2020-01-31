Mallika Sherawat shares a photo with Bill Gates; Says she enjoyed her conversation about female empowerment

Mallika Sherawat had met the co-founder of the Microsoft Corporation at a party which was organised by Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos at Washington DC.

Actress Mallika Sherawat was recently seen in Colors reality show Bigg Boss season 13. She had set the internet on fire with her dance moves. The actress was seen grooving with the host and actor . She had also entered the house to spend some time with the housemates. Salman and Mallika were seen flirting with each other on the show. The superstar even bombarded her with lovely praises, calling her beautiful, intelligent, hot, gorgeous and the list goes on and on. She has even shared pictures with the Dabangg star from the sets on her Instagram account.

But a recent picture of Mallika with the American business magnate, software developer, investor, and philanthropist Bill Gates has been winning hearts on the internet. The actress had met the co-founder of the Microsoft Corporation at a party which was organised by Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos at Washington DC. Sharing a picture with Bill Gates, Mallika wrote, "So enjoyed my conversation with Bill Gates abt female empowerment @thisisbillgates #inspired #billgates #womensrights #femaleempowerment." In the pic, Mallika looks stunning in a pink coloured dress and Bill Gates looks classy in a suit.

Check out Mallika Sherawat's pic with Bill Gates here:

Recently, Mallika had spoken about Indian men not respecting women. She said that Indian society is very regressive towards women. When she had tried saying this earlier, a section of the media started attacking me saying she is tarnishing the country's reputation before the world. But she is a patriot, she loves her country, that's why she draws attention to this issue. The country's reputation cannot be more important than what is happening with women. She further said that everybody thought there will be a change after the Nirbhaya case but Nirbhaya has not got justice yet!

