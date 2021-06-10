  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malvika Raaj enhances her dancing skills during the lockdown

Actress Malvika Raaj, who played the young Poo in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham", is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the action film "Squad". As shoots remain stalled owing to lockdown, she is utilising the time to hone her dancing skills.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: June 10, 2021 05:40 pm
Malvika Raaj enhances her dancing skills during the lockdown Malvika Raaj enhances her dancing skills during the lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Dancing has made me happy ever since I was a kid. It's been a long lockdown in different parts. I switch on YouTube and take to any of the dance sessions there. It's a goldmine of content there. Dance helps build rhythm and synchronises our body other than being a great form of working out as well," Malvika said.

She added: "I think it's a great time to experiment with a dance routine and everyone should give it a try. The pandemic is not over yet. We should try and stay within the guidelines. Get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises."

Malvika's upcoming debut film "Squad" marks the debut of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing. Seventy per cent of the film has been shot in Belarus.

The action film boasts of stunt co-ordinator Keir Beck of "Mad Max: Fury Road'' fame. Beck is working on the film's action sequences along with stunt crew from six countries and with 400 stuntmen.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

Also read| Kajol shares a selfie with her son; Captions it ‘The masked bandits’

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s young Poo, Malvika Raaj, bags a role with Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing; read on
Kartik Aaryan floors fans with his dance skills as he grooves to Allu Arjun’s hit track Butta Bomma; WATCH
Kajol shares a selfie with her son; Captions it ‘The masked bandits’
Throwback Thursday: Neetu Kapoor recalls when she choreographed Amitabh Bachchan in Yaarana; Watch Video
Delhi HC refuses to stay release of film based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life; Dismisses KK Singh's plea
Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of makeup session with Amrita Singh in a BTS video; Asks 'who's a pretty girl?'