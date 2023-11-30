Malvika Raaj, young Poo from K3G gets married to Pranav Bagga; 4 PICS decoding couple's dreamy wedding looks

Today marks a significant milestone in Malvika Raaj's life as she, the talented actress who portrayed the young Poo in Karan Johar's iconic family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, embarks on a new chapter. On the 30th of November, she joyfully tied the knot with her beloved, Pranav Bagga, in the picturesque setting of Goa. Having previously sealed their commitment with an engagement in Turkey earlier this year, the couple took to Instagram to share the blissful wedding announcement, accompanied by enchanting snapshots from their special day.

Let's delve into the intricate details of their wedding looks, unraveling the magic woven into their outfits, the allure of their jewelry and accessories, and the overall aesthetics that adorned this grand occasion.

Malvika Raaj’s bridal look for her wedding to Pranav Bagga

In the enchanting backdrop of Goa, Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga graced their wedding day draped in bespoke creations from Pawan and Pranav Haute Couture, a label founded by Pranav himself.

The radiant bride exuded an ethereal charm in a sunglow gold lehenga, complemented by a full-sleeved blouse enriched with tassels – a masterpiece crafted by her husband. The ensemble, a symphony of intricate embroidery, Swarovski stones, crystals, sequins, and beads, bestowed an undeniable allure to her overall look. To add a touch of grace, Malvika elegantly draped the golden dupatta in the form of a veil.

Malvika's jewelry was nothing short of spectacular, featuring an elaborate neckpiece, matching earrings, and a maang tikka. Her hands bore the artistry of detailed mehendi, alongside a vibrant red chooda and thick golden bangles adorned with hanging kaleeras. Glittery gold-colored nails and the unmissable sparkle of her engagement rock completed the dazzling ensemble.

Opting for a minimalist approach, Malvika chose to keep her makeup subtle, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Her hair, elegantly tied in a bun, added sophistication to her look.

Pranav Bagga’s look for his wedding to Malvika Raaj

The groom, Pranav Bagga, exuded sheer elegance in a honey gold sherwani adorned with a mesmerizing interplay of sequins, glass beads, French knots, and intricate zardozi embroidery.

Complementing the sherwani, Pranav wore a matching-colored turban featuring a tasteful brooch, with the sehra gracefully pushed back. A tika adorned his forehead, adding a regal touch to his look, while a single gold bangle on his hand provided a subtle yet impactful finishing touch.

