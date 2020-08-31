  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malyalam thriller 'Anjaam Pathiraa' to get a Bollywood re-make

Malayalam crime thriller "Anjaam Pathiraa", which released earlier this year, will be remade in Hindi.
13787 reads Mumbai
Malyalam thriller 'Anjaam Pathiraa' to get a Bollywood re-makeMalyalam thriller 'Anjaam Pathiraa' to get a Bollywood re-make
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Reliance Entertainment, Ashiq Usman Productions and AP International have joined hands for the remake.

"Anjaam Pathiraa", produced by Ashiq Usman, has been written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

The film, starring Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Jinu Joseph and Sreenath Bhasi, revolves around a serial killer who is on a rampage, killing policemen mercilessly.

"'Anjaam Pathiraa' is one of those slick thrillers that keep you on the edge of the seat! We are happy to remake the cult film for audiences across the country and the globe," said Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment.

Ashiq Usman, Managing Partner, Ashiq Usman Productions, calls "Anjaam Pathiraa" a riveting psycho murder thriller. "I am proud to say it was the biggest blockbuster of the year," he added.

Sanjay Wadhwa , Managing Partner, AP International, is happy to showcase "this gem from the Malayalam film industry to the world audience".

Also Read: Mammootty, Mohanlal's selfie with their squad from a dinner party goes viral; Check it out

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement