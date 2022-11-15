'Mama' Alia Bhatt enjoys a hot cup of coffee; Shares FIRST photo after baby girl's birth

Alia Bhatt is currently the new mommy in B-Town after she welcomed her first newborn child with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022. The actress tied the knot in April this year with Ranbir at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. Before getting married, the duo was in a relationship for almost five years. In June, Alia took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her social media handle.

Now, after the birth of her baby daughter, Alia shared her first-ever picture on her social media handle and it's too cute for words. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress shared a blurry photo, in which, she can be seen holding an orange colour cup, which had 'Mama' written on it. Alia captioned the post as: "it me," and also added a yellow heart emoji. In the photo, she is seen at her Vastu residence in Mumbai.

Fans react to Alia Bhatt's photo

Soon after, fans took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis. A fan called her "prettiest mama ever." Another user commented: "Baby mama!! Hope she's healthy and happy." A third user said: "Please show us Baby pic we want to see," "awww you, ranbir and the baby, take care. all the best for this new chapter, and show your face," said another.

Alia Bhatt announces baby's arrival

On Sunday, the Raazi actress announced the arrival of her and Ranbir's baby girl on her social media handle. The post read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt's first project with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva which gathered massive responses from the audience. The film was released on September 9, 2022, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan. After storming the box office, the film was recently released on OTT.

Alia Bhatt work front

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the pipeline. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.