‘Mama bear’ Ileana D’Cruz playing with ‘baby bear’ son Koa make for the cutest mother-son duo; PIC

Ileana D’Cruz never fails to melt our hearts with love filled pictures of her and her son Baby Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress has stepped into motherhood sometime back and since then often gives us insights into her journey.

Well, it was Mother’s Day on May 12 and the actress took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of her with her son and we bet you are going to love it.

Ileana D’Cruz shares picture with her son Koa

In the picture shared by her on Instagram stories, we can see Ileana D'Cruz in an all-black attire. She is wearing a black tee paired with black pants and white shoes. Her son Koa on the other hand looks adorable in white attire as he sits on his mom’s lap while she looks at him lovingly.

The mother-son duo makes for the cutest picture. Sharing this picture, Ileana wrote, “mama bear and baby bear”.

Check out the post:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ileana D'Cruz on Koa Phoenix

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Ileana spoke about her son Koa Phoenix Dolan and revealed why named him Koa. The actress said that she was initially convinced that she would have a girl child. She said: "I was convinced that I would have a girl. So, all I had were baby girl names and I didn't think about a single name for a boy. I wondered whether I should keep a few names ready as a backup, but then, I was sure it would be a girl."

Advertisement

She also revealed the story behind her son's name and said that she wanted to give him a unique name as she has a unique name. Koa somehow stood out to her. She reveals talking to her partner Michael Dolan about it and even he found it cute. “Phoenix is a name that's been in my mind for a while. Also, the line 'Rising from the ashes like a phoenix' is inspiring. In fact, I got a tattoo of a phoenix in 2018, which had a deep meaning for me. Mike loved the name and I hope Koa likes it too when he grows up", she added.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the recently released film Do Aur Do Pyaar also starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

ALSO READ: Ileana D’Cruz feels a lot of her work has gone 'unnoticed'; says, 'I don't feel like I've received my due