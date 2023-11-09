‘Mama loves you the mostest’: Malaika Arora wishes her ‘baby boy’ Arhaan Khan on 21st birthday-VIDEO

Actress Malaika Arora has aced the professional sphere of her life after having starred in several films. On the personal front, Arora is a doting mother to her son Arhaan Khan. As Arhaan turns a year older today, on November 9, Malaika has shared a video comprising his childhood photos and recent ones along with an endearing birthday note. Take a look at it inside!

'Mama is so proud of you': Malaika Arora as she wishes son Arhaan his birthday

Taking to her Instagram account this morning, Malaika shared a video that consists of the birthday boy’s childhood photographs along with the recent ones. In some of the pictures, he can also be seen striking a pose with his mother and it can be safe to say that the mother-son duo is setting some serious goals right here.

As she shared the video, an overwhelmed Malaika penned a loving note for her son to wish her ‘baby boy’ on his 21st birthday and said, “My wish for you is simple …have the best life imaginable . Live life to the fullest . Laugh, giggle , cry if u must ….play as hard as you work . Be sincere .make time for the people and things you adore .sleep soundly n have the best dreams .”

She further wished for him to continue having the ‘toothy smile’ on his face forever and for him to keep continuing his corny humor to make the ones around him laugh. She ended the caption on a loving note as she said, “And that you always always know you are loved.happy birthday my sweet sweet boy . Mama loves you the mostest n mama is so proud of you.”

Watch the video shared by Malaika right here

Work front of Malaika Arora

Apart from being a spectacular actress and having played supporting roles in several films, Malaika Arora is also known for flaunting her cool dance moves on the big screen. Known as the "Chaiyya Chaiyya" girl, the song in which she danced atop a running train, the actress is also seen grooving to the dance tunes on songs including Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, and many more.

