‘Mama's got your back’: Malaika Arora shares pic with son Arhaan Khan; pens sweet note on his 21st birthday

We all know that Malaika Arora is an actor, a fitness and yoga enthusiast, and an impeccable dancer. However, apart from acing all these roles, she is also a dotting mother to her son Arhaan Khan with her former husband Arbaaz Khan. Today, on November 9, as her son turned a year older, the proud mommy took to social media and wished him on his birthday.

Malaika Arora pens a sweet note for her son Arhaan Khan on his birthday

Time and again, Malaika Arora keeps sharing glimpses of the wonderful time she spends with her family. Be it any festival or just a casual family outing, the Kaante actress posts fun pictures with friends and family. Now, as her son Arhaan Khan turned 21, the happy mommy shared two throwback images and wished him on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Munni Badnaam Hui star first shared a picture in which she can be seen walking behind Arhaan. Dressed in a grey three-piece suit with her hair tied in a loose ponytail, the actress followed her son who wore a black t-shirt, a matching cap, and a tan-hued jacket. Sharing the picture, she penned, “Mama’s got your back always my baby boy. Love you so so so much.”

The next picture was probably from the last time they celebrated Arhaan’s birthday together. In the pic, the birthday boy is seen blowing the candle on the delicious-looking cake. Standing next to him is his mother wearing an all-black outfit. Malaika accessorized her look with a bright smile as her son celebrated his big day. Sharing the picture, she penned, “Make a wish my baby boy. 21 today (red heart emoji).”

Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and has a son Arhaan Khan with him in the year 2002. But sadly, the couple parted ways in 2017 citing compatibility issues.

Malaika Arora’s work front

The celebrity is known for acting in supporting roles in multiple movies. However, she rose to fame after she danced on top of a running train in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. Some of her other popular penny tracks are Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among many others.

