Mamata Banerjee's Rakesh Roshan gaffe while lauding ISRO goes VIRAL; Netizens have a field day with memes

Yesterday, India celebrated the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s South Pole, and social media was flooded with celebratory tweets. Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others expressed their pride and congratulated ISRO for the achievement. Shortle before the Chandrayaan-3 lander reached the moon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke at an event, wherein she lauded ISRO scientists. However, she confused astronaut Rakesh Sharma with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and a video of her gaffe went viral. Netizens flooded Twitter with hilarious memes about this.

Mamata Banerjee’s Rakesh Roshan gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mamata Banerjee is seen speaking at an event shortly before the Chandrayaan-3 landing. She said, “On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I send my advance congratulations to ISRO. Scientists must get credit. Credit must go to the country. When Rakesh Roshan [sic] landed on the moon, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from there.” The light-hearted goof-up left Netizens in splits and soon, memes followed.

One Twitter user photoshopped Rakesh Roshan as an astronaut, and hilariously tweeted, “Thank You Mamata Ji for reminder. Big Congratulations to Rakesh Roshan on becoming an Astronaut & landing on the Moon,” while another Twitter user hilariously shared a video of Hrithik Roshan dancing, and wrote, “Hrithik Roshan after he came to know that his father Rakesh Roshan had once gone in space.” Check out some memes below.

Meanwhile, yesterday, music composer Vishal Dadlani shared a video on Instagram in which the team of Fighter, including Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker Siddharth Anand, music composer Abhijit Nalani were seen rooting for Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing. As soon as the lander touched the Moon’s surface, all of them rejoiced. “#TeamFighter stopped all work to watch #Chandrayaan land on the Moon today! What a proud moment for India, for @isro.in, for #Science, for Humankind! Proud to share this moment in History with @hrithikroshan @s1danand & @abhijitnalani! Jai Hind!” read the caption.

