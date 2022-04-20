‘Mami’ Alia Bhatt gets a warm welcome from Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni; Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima REACT

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the nuptial knot on the 14th of April. The pictures from the three-day celebrations hit social media and went viral in no time. The couple’s loved ones, family and friends congratulated them, and poured them in sweet messages and congratulatory wishes too. But it looks like the wishes are not yet over for the much-in-love duo, as Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni took to Instagram and penned a sweet welcome note for her ‘Mami’ Alia Bhatt a few moments back.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and dropped a couple of pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. While the first photo featured the newlyweds, the second photo was a family portrait of the Kapoors, Jains, and Nandas with new bride Alia. Sharing the photos, Samara captioned the post, “Welcome to the family Alia mami (red heart emoji) @aliaabhatt I love you so much (red heart emoji)”.

As soon as Samara shared the post, it was flooded with likes. Nani Neetu Kapoor and her mother Riddhima reacted to the post as well. Neetu Kapoor commented, “Awww this is the sweetest (red heart emojis) (heart eye emoji)”. Riddhima dropped a few red heart emojis as well.

Take a look at Samara Sahni’s post for Alia Bhatt:

Meanwhile, Alia has kickstarted work as she flew out of state to shoot for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa, Brahmastra with Ranbir, and her Hollywood debut project Heart of Stone in the pipeline.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will soon start filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He also has Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next in his kitty.

