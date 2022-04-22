'Mami' Alia Bhatt responds to Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni's welcome note in the cutest way

Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor now. The couple took the plunge in an intimate ceremony on April 14 and the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania shared stunning pics from her dreamlike wedding. Soon, the entire Kapoor clan welcomed the new bride whole heartedly to the family. Amid this, it was Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni’s post for Alia that grabbed attention. Sharing a pic of the newlyweds along with one with the Kapoor family, Samara penned a sweet message for her mami which went viral on social media. And now, Alia has shared the sweetest reply to Samara.

To note, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara had captioned her post as, “Welcome to the family Alia mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much” along with heart emoticons. Taking to the comment section, Alia sent love to the little girl. The Student of The Year actress wrote, “Love you samuuuuu” along with some red heart emoticons. Earlier, Riddhima had also welcomed Alia to the family and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl - But you always were a part of it”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s reply to Samara’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has resumed shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The new bride had left for Jaisalmer early this week. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor had also left for Manali for the shooting of Animal.