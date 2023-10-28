MAMI Film Festival: Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Zoya Akhtar, Shanaya Kapoor and others arrive in style; PICS

The highly anticipated Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 has finally kickstarted in Mumbai, on October 27, 2023, Friday. The prestigious event began with a grand opening ceremony, which was hosted by the MAMI chairperson, renowned actress Priyanka Chopra. Many popular names in the Indian cinema industry, especially Bollywood, graced the opening ceremony of the film festival. The list includes National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actress Patralekhaa, renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, popular actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, and many others.

Rajkummar Rao poses with wife Patralekhaa; Zoya Akhtar and Shanaya Kapoor join

The Stree 2 actor was all smiles as he arrived hand-in-hand with his wife Patralekhaa, at the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI Film Festival on October 27, Friday, night. Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a brown suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt, while the Citylights actress looked radiant in a fuchsia pink and yellow outfit, which she paired with a wavy hairdo and statement jewellery.

Zoya Akhtar, the renowned filmmaker who arrived at the Jio MAMI fest opening ceremony, opted for a black silk kaftan outfit. The Archies director completed her look with a side-parted hairdo, a sling bag, and statement silver jewellery. Budding actress Shanaya Kapoor, who was spotted at the star-studded event, looked pretty in an emerald green strap dress. She finished off her look with a wavy hairdo, dewy make-up, and minimal jewellery.

