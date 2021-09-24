'Mamma will work Avi': Dia Mirza pens a special note to son Avyaan as she leaves him alone for an event

Dia Mirza is one of the most outspoken yet elegant actresses in the entertainment industry. Right from her skin to choice of dressing, she has been ruling millions of hearts. Even during her wedding, she painted the social media with her red Banarasi saree. On September 17 Dia welcomed home her son Avyaan with husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Her son was born prematurely on May 14 this year and had been under the care of doctors at NICU for the last four months.

Today, the actress took to her social handle and wrote a special note for him. She was out for work for few hours and cannot take him. Dia writes, “Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event More on that soon! For now just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs. Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan.”

In the picture, she is wearing a yellow and blue colour dress and posing for the camera. Dia has opted for natural makeup with her hair open. She is looking very beautiful in the outfit.

Take a look at the post here:

To note, Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot at her Mumbai home in February this year. She posted pictures from the wedding and wrote a heart-felt note. Recently, her husband also shared a beautiful picture of the actress and wrote, “Monday motivation or some such…@diazmirzaofficial” along with a smiling face.

