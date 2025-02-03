Mamta Kulkarni FINALLY addresses allegations of paying Rs 10 crore to become Mahamandaleshwar: 'I had to...'

Former 90s actress Mamta Kulkarni turned towards spirituality by taking sanyas at the Mahakumbh. She was appointed as the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara but was later removed from the position due to internal tensions within the community. Meanwhile, the actress recently denied the claims of her paying Rs. 10 crore to become the Mahamandaleshwar.

During a recent appearance on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, Mamta Kulkarni denied allegations of paying a hefty amount of Rs. 10 crore to the head of Kinnar Akhara to become Mahamandaleshwar. "Forget Rs 10 crore; I do not have even Rs 1 crore with me. My bank accounts are sealed. I had to borrow Rs 2 lakh from somebody to offer as 'dakshina' to my guru when I was made Mahamandaleshwar," she said on an emotional note.

The Karan Arjun actress claimed that three of her apartments are in bad condition, infested with termites because they have not been operated on for the last 23 years. ''I cannot describe the financial crisis I am going through," she said.

The actress went on to mention that her name was deliberately added to the case by the CBI official as he wanted to become Commissioner. Nonetheless, Kulkarani revealed that he was humiliated and removed from his position later, and the High Court dismissed the case.

In addition to this, the former actress was also asked if she had studied the Vedas or had any knowledge of the scriptures, stressing that the title of Mahamandaleshwar is bestowed to the ones well-versed in them. In response, she stated that one should not flaunt their knowledge as it leads to arrogance. She then also recited a mantra from the Rigveda to demonstrate her understanding, leaving the audience applauding for her in appreciation.

For the unversed, Mamta Kulkarni was appointed as a spiritual guru, a Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. She also performed 'pind daan' at Triveni Sangam Ghat and was named Yamai Mamta Nandgiri.

Nonetheless, she was expelled later by the head of Kinnar Akhada, Rishi Ajay Das, as he claimed that the actress was appointed without his knowledge and without following any religious or Akhada tradition.