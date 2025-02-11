Mamta Kulkarni takes SHOCKING STEP in spiritual journey days after joining as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara; find out

Days after joining as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni resigned from her position. The update was shared by the actress through a video statement on her social media handle where she stressed about issues people had from her taking on the title.

On Monday, February 10, Mamta Kulkarni shared a video on her social media to announce her resignation from the post of Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara. In a nearly 5-minute-long video, the Karan Arjun actress said, “I, Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, resigning from the post of Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara." She stated that she was given the title after 25 years of her spiritual practice.

Kulkarni shared that "problems" were happening because of her title among the Akharas. She said, "I have been ‘sadhvi’ since my 25 years, and I’ll continue to be so”. In addition to this, she further mentioned that many people had reactions and judgments to her actions.

Watch video shared by Mamta Kulkarni

The former actress stated that her Guru, Shri Chaitanya Gagangiri Maharaj, was a "Siddha Mahapurush" with whom she did 25 years of penance. She said her Guru was above everyone, and she couldn't find anyone equivalent to him. She claimed that in today's world people are influenced by ego and are fighting with each other.

"I don't need to go to Kailash, Manasarovar, or the Himalayas because all the worlds are already in front of me,” she further added.

She further clarified that she respects Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and as far as the money transaction is concerned, she revealed Rs. 2 lakh were demanded from her in front of 3-4 Mahamandaleshwars and 3-4 jagadgurus. However, when she said that she didn’t have money to pay, Mahamandaleshwar Jai Amba Giri stepped in and gave Rs. 2 lakh from her pocket to be paid to Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

Advertisement

"The Chandi Devi whom I worshiped is probably giving me a signal that I should get out of all things," she said in her official video.

For the unversed, Mamta Kulkarni's resignation comes after the conflict between Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and the founder of Kinnar Akhara Rishi Ajay Das over giving the post of Mahamandaleshwar to the former Bollywood actress.

The actress was given the title of Mahamandaleshwar at the Mahakumbh last month.