Man 'irritated' by repeat telecast of Sooryavansham; 15 funniest memes on Amitabh Bachchan film you can't miss

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most renowned celebrities in the world. It’s a well-known fact that the megastar is committed to his work, and leaves no stone unturned to give his best in every movie he is a part of, regardless of how small or big the role is. Recently, Big B’s decades old film ‘Sooryavansham’ is making headlines and the reason will leave you in shock. A viewer has penned down a letter to the channel authorities stating that the continuous telecast of the movie has affected his mental health severely.

In a recent incident, Set Max authorities has received a letter from a viewer who is frustrated from the repeat telecast of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham. The letter reveals the pain of the viewers who are troubled by the constant telecast of the film. The letter which is drafted in Hindi is going viral on social media as it reveals that the movie has negatively impacted the mental health of the viewer. As soon as the letter was shared on social media, people started sharing similar views and thanked the writer for voicing out the opinion.

The letter begins with the writer informing Set Max that the viewers are now well aware of the protagonist Heera Thakur and his family. He questions them about the number of future telecasts of Sooryavansham. He further demands the channel to name the person who will take responsibility for his deteriorating mental health because of the repeat telecasts. For the unversed, Set Max has purchased the rights of Sooryavansham for 100 years. This is why the movie has become a routine showcase on the channel.

Top 15 memes from Sooryavansham

Well, very rarely a movie comes that inspires a generation and Sooryavansham is one of them. The movie has witnessed a constant re-run-on Set Max for years since its launch in 1999. However, the pact has not gone down well with netizens. Social media platforms are full of memes featuring Amitabh Bachchan and his iconic dialogues from the movie. Have a look: