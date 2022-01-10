Man threatens to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, Madhya Pradesh police arrests accused

As per the latest reports, a man who allegedly called up the Maharashtra police control room on January 6th and threatened to blow up several locations in Mumbai, including Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat, has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police.

Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat situated in Mumbai’s Bandra is a true-blue landmark in the city. It is one of the most spectacular homes owned by any celebrity. According to Mumbai police, on January 6th, an unknown caller allegedly made a threat call to blow up several locations in the city with ‘nuclear bombs’. These places included Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla railway station, near actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, and a gurdwara at Kharghar in neighboring Navi Mumbai.

CSP Alok Sharma reportedly said, “We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

Jabalpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel told PTI that the Maharashtra police shared a mobile number, based on which they arrested one Jitesh Thakur (35). Khandel revealed that the accused is a habitual drinker and has made similar hoax calls in the past and quarreled with the staff of Dial 100, a police SOS service.

Post the call, a search was carried out at several places, but nothing suspicious was found, after which, the accused was reportedly detained.

Khandel further revealed that a case was registered against Jitesh Thakur on the charges of criminal intimidation, and providing false information to a public servant. He added that the accused was placed under arrest on Saturday.

