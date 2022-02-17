Manasi Parekh on working with Paresh Rawal in Dear Father: It's dream come true

Actress Manasi Parekh is all set to share the screen with veteran star Paresh Rawal in the upcoming film 'Dear Father'.

Manasi reveals, "Pareshji had offered this role to me some time back, when he was making the play. But I couldn't, because I was already doing a television show and a Gujarati play at that time. I was really upset about dates not working out and really wanted to work with him."

She added: "However, after some years when he called me back saying that the film is finally happening and asked me if I want to be a part of it, I immediately said yes. I have always been wanting to work with him and for me its a dream come true. It's a very intense film and my character has a lot of confrontations with him"

'Dear Father' is all set to release on March 4.

