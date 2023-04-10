Mancrush Monday alert: Salman Khan arrives in style for the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

It is a big day for all Salman Khan fans as the trailer of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release today. Ever since the teaser of the film was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer which is happening in Mumbai today. Salman along with his entire team of the film arrived at the venue but it is the actor’s entry full of swag and his looks which stole the show and we bet you would find it difficult to take your eyes off him.

Salman Khan arrives in style for the trailer launch

Salman Khan as we all know always arrives in style wherever he goes. Today is a special day for him and he chose to go all-black for the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor wore a plain black shirt that he paired with black denim that had whitewash prints on it. The actor completed his look with black sunglasses and black boots. Be it his walk or his style, everything about the actor is full of swag. We bet fans cannot wait for the launch of the trailer.

Check it out:

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

