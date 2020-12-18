Mandakini to Gracy Singh: Popular Bollywood actresses who disappeared from silver screen after gaining success

There have been a couple of actresses who did garner immense fame in Bollywood but are currently missing from the silver screen.

Bollywood- the industry has been all about dreams, glamour and of course talent. Each year, we see new faces making it to the silver screen with an attempt to win millions of hearts and leaving an impact in the industry. Over the years, the showbiz world has witnessed several actresses who had ruled the silver screen. In fact, there are many actresses who continue to woo the audience with their panache ever after decades of their debut like , Waheeda Rehman, etc.

Amid this, there have been several actresses who went on to attain massive success during their stint in the industry with their stunning looks and spectacular acting prowess. However, these ladies later left Bollywood and have been away from the showbiz industry and the limelight ever since. The reasons behind their decision to quit Bollywood did vary from marriage to health issues, but these stunning actresses, who were once the talk of the town, have now vanished from the limelight. Here’s a look at some the popular Bollywood actresses who have been missing for limelight for years now:

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta made her debut with 1992 release Nana Patekar starrer Tirangaa. She went on to become a successful actress and gave hits like Waqt Hamara Hai, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi etc. She was linked with alleged drunk lord Vicky Goswami. Later, it was reported that she has settled in Kenya and taken up spirituality.

Meenakshi Sheshadri

Meenakshi got her share of fame with Jackie Shroff starrer Hero in 1983 and ever since there was no looking back. The actress has given several powerful performances in movies like Meri Jung, Damini, Ghayal, Ghar Ho To Aisa etc. Meenakshi was last seen in 1996 release Ghatak following which she had bid adieu to Bollywood and moved to the United States.

Anu Aggarwal

Anu became an overnight star with her debut movie Aashiqui. While she appeared in several movies like King Uncle and Khal-Naaikaa, her life took a drastic turn after she met with a life threatening accident in 1999 which left her comatose for almost a month. Later, she was half paralysed. Anu later penned an autobiography titled Anusual: Memoir of a Girl Who Came Back from the Dead.

Mandakini

Mandakini became a household name after she did Raj Kapoor’s 1985 release Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite Rajiv Kapoor. While the movie went on to become a massive hit, she was later seen in movies like Dance Dance, Kahan Hai Kanoon etc. However, none of the movies could recreate her success. Mandakini was last seen in 1996 release Zordaar following which she quit Bollywood.

Kimi Katkar

Who doesn’t know the Jumma Chumma De song featuring Kimi Katkar? The actress is known for her roles in movies like Hum, Jaisi Karni Vaisi Bharni, Adventures of Tarzan etc. Kimi left Bollywood post her wedding in 1992 and is said to be settled in Melbourne.

Farah

’s elder sister Farah made her big Bollywood debut with YRF’s Faasle. She went on to become a leading actress and gave hits like Naseeb Apna Apna, Imaandaar, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Yateem etc. Farah had worked with actors like , Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deo etc. She was last seen in 2005 in starrer Shikhar.

Ayesha Jhulka

If you are a 80s kid, Ayesha Jhulka must have been on your list of favourite actresses at some point. She has worked in movies like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Waqt Hamara Hai, Masoom, Khiladi etc. She was last seen in 2006 release Janani.

Gracy Singh

The actress made Bollywood debut with Kajol and Anil Kapoor starrer Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. However, she got her share of fame with ’s 2001 starrer Lagaan. She was later seen in movies like Armaan, Gangaajal. Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai MBBS was her last big release.

Ashwini Bhave

Ashwini made her Bollywood debut with 1991 release Henna and later featured in movies like Sainik, Parampara, Judge Mujrim. Ashwini was last seen in starrer Bandhan in 1998. She is currently living in San Francisco.

Zaira Wasim

The youngest entry in the list is Zaira Wasim who became a household name with her stint in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. The National Award winning actress was also seen in Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink. She shocked the nation after she announced her exit from Bollywood in 2019 and stated that she was not happy with the field of her work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

