Mandakini to make a comeback after 26 years; To star in son's music video

Mandakini became a household name after she did Raj Kapoor’s 1985 release Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite Rajiv Kapoor. Later, she appeared in many successful movies like Dance Dance, Tezaadb, Ladaai, Kahan Hai Kanoon, Naag Naagin, Pyar Ke Naam Qurbaan and Pyaar Karke Dekho and many more. The actress was last seen in the 1996 release Zordaar starring Govinda, Aditya Pancholi, and Neelam Kothari in pivotal roles following which she decided to quit the entertainment industry. Now, she is all set to make her comeback after 26 years and will feature in her son Rabbil Thakur's music video.

Talking about her comeback project, Mandakini told ETimes that she is very happy to associate with Sajan Agarwal, who is directing the music video. The song is about a mother and is titled 'Maa O Maa.' Further, the actress said that it is a 'very beautiful song' and she instantly fell in love with it. She added, "The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead. We will start shooting this song by the end of the month.”

Director Sajan Agarwal spoke about getting Mandakini on board and said that she belongs to his hometown and it'll also mark the debut of her son. "It is a dream come true for me to direct her," he added. The lyrics of 'Maa O Maa' will also be written by Sajan, the music is composed by Babli Haque and Meera. It will be sung by Rishabh Giri and produced by Guruji Kailash Raigar. The report further states that Sajan is also planning to direct a short film that will feature Mandakini.

