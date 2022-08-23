Mandakini makes a comeback with Sajan Agarwal’s new music video titled ‘Maa O Maa’; WATCH

One of the most popular faces of Bollywood from the 80s, Mandakini, has made a comeback after several years. The actress has featured in a beautiful music video titled ‘Maa O Maa’. The teaser of the song was recently released on Filmy Clap Desi Music YouTube channel. Mandakini has made a comeback to Bollywood after almost two long decades. She was last seen in the film Zordaar in 1996. This time, she is seen sharing screen space with her son Rabbil Thakur on the screen. The video is directed by Sajan Agarwal.

MANDAKINI RETURNS WITH MUSIC VIDEO MAA O MAA

Best remembered for her role in the popular film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini weaved magic with her work in the 1985 film. Now, she is returning with her music video titled Maa O Maa. Taking to Instagram, she unveiled the teaser of the song on.

Mandakini thanked the director and expressed gratitude. She expressed, "I would like to thanks director Sajan Agarwal for doing this music video. This is very beautiful song which is touched my heart. This is such an emotional song and shooting is with my son added more emotions."

ABOUT MAA O MAA

Apart from Mandakini and her son Rabbil Thakur, the music video also features Babita Banerjee, Simran Kaur & Chirag Dhawan in key roles. Maa O Maa is directed by Sajan Agarwal. He also penned the lyrics of the song. While Babli Haque and Meera gave the music, Rishabh Giri crooned the track.

Check out Mandakini’s song Maa O Maa below

