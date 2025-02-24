Mandala Murders: Vaani Kapoor’s Netflix series undergoes reshoot for THIS reason; details inside
Vaani Kapoor’s Netflix thriller Mandala Murders has entered its reshoot phase, as per recent reports. What’s behind the sudden change? Find out all the details inside!
Netflix’s highly anticipated thriller Mandala Murders, starring Vaani Kapoor, is slated for a 2025 release. As per recent reports, director Gopi Puthran and his team have restarted filming, even though the main shoot concluded earlier this year. The crew has been back on set since last week, capturing new footage to refine and rework certain scenes, following suggestions from the editing team.
A source close to the production told Mid-day that Mandala Murders, a Yash Raj series featuring Vaani Kapoor as a detective unraveling a string of murders, has been an ambitious project packed with intense action and intricate storytelling. During the editing process, the creators and editors felt that some scenes required refinement to amplify the thriller’s suspense and depth.
“When the show reached the edit table this year, the makers and the editing team felt that certain portions needed to be fine-tuned to enhance the crime thriller’s tension and intensity. So, a call was taken to rework those scenes and add some sequences,” the source said.
The insider further revealed that the final stretch of filming on Madh Island focuses on pivotal scenes that weave together the complex narrative threads. With about a week of shooting remaining, the team aims to wrap up these essential segments before considering the material ready for completion.
Mandala Murders marks Vaani Kapoor’s debut in long-format storytelling and also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Jameel Khan, and Surveen Chawla in key roles. The series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they unravel a chilling mystery of ritualistic killings tied to a secret society that has thrived for centuries in the eerie village of Charandaspur.
In this haunting world where myth, murder, and destiny converge, victims, survivors, and truth-seekers become entangled in a sinister web of dark prophecies. Set to premiere in 2025, the series is part of Netflix India’s upcoming slate.
