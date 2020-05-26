Is Mandana Karimi battling with Coronavirus? Here’s what the actress has to say

Mandana Karimi reacts to speculations about her suffering from coronavirus and slams people for making assumptions.

With the coronavirus cases increasing rapidly in India, there has been a state of anxiety across the nation. After all, the toll of COVID 19 positive cases have crossed the toll of 1.4 lakhs here. In fact, several celebrities have also been diagnosed with this highly transmissible virus including Kanika Kapoor, Karim Morani and his daughters and Kiran Kumar. Interestingly, there was a buzz that Mandana Karimi has also been tested positive of COVID 19. However, the Bhaag Johnny actress has rubbished the news and stated that she isn’t battling the deadly virus.

Mandana had clarified the news during an Instagram live and asserted that she has been suffering from an eye infection and that she is getting it treated. “The reason I came live is because some of you sent me messages of concern, asking if I have got coronavirus and what is happening. Thank you so much for your concern. No, I haven’t got coronavirus. I just have an eye infection, which I am taking care of, with my doctor,” the actress was quoted saying.

Furthermore, the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actress also slammed people for spreading these rumours and making fake assumptions. Mandana stated, “Guys, educate yourselves, before making any suggestions to anyone. When you don’t even know about the symptoms of any sort of sickness, you can’t really be a doctor and you can’t be making assumptions.”

Talking about the eye infection, Mandana asserted that she might have caused it while cleaning the house. She even asked her fans to be cautious while sanitizing and cleaning the house. “Make sure you are careful because this can happen to you. We keep using hand sanitizers, even at home… Probably it has contacted my eye and that is why this has happened,” she added.

