Mandira Bedi adopts a 4 year old girl & introduces her as Tara Bedi Kaushal; See Pic

Mandira Bedi is all excited as she has welcomed a new member to her family. The actor and her husband Raj Kaushal already have a son named Vir. Now, the couple has adopted a four-year-old girl. They welcomed her to their home on July 28. Recently, Mandira took to her Instagram handle to introduce her daughter to the world. They have named her as Tara Bedi Kaushal. Along with her post, she has shared a perfect family portrait wherein the family of four can be seen posing happily for the camera.

In the picture, all of them can be seen twinning in white. Mandira’s daughter can be seen in the centre of the frame and she is looking cute with ponies. While sharing the same on Instagram, Mandira wrote, “She has come to us. Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

Soon after she introduced her daughter to the world, her friends and colleagues started pouring in congratulatory messages. Wrestler Sangram Singh wrote, “Proud of you Mandiraaa ji. God bless you all.” Actor Anindita Bose reacted, “so so soooooo happy for you’ll....Congratulations.” Nutritionist Pooja Makhija commented, “Big hug to our Tara! You’ve wait longgggg for her!” Vidya Malvade wrote, “God bless you & your little twinkling star...Tara.”

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Mandira told that she wanted to adopt a girl child since a long time. She and her husband wanted a sister for Vir. Reportedly, more than two years ago, the couple had applied at the Central Adoption Resource Authority.

