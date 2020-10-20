  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mandira Bedi and Uday Chopra revisit old memories on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge's 25th anniversary; See Pics

The cast and crew of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge celebrated the film's silver jubilee with different social media posts. Check out Mandira Bedi and Uday Chopra's post below.
15264 reads Mumbai
Mandira Bedi and Uday Chopra mark DDLJ 25th anniversary.Mandira Bedi and Uday Chopra revisit old memories on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge's 25th anniversary; See Pics
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The 25th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge has brought the film's cast and crew under the limelight today. They have taken to social media to share unseen photos and videos from their time on the sets of the film. One such cast member was Mandira Bedi who played the role of Preeti Singh in Aditya Chopra's romantic drama. 

Taking to Instagram, Mandira shared a then-and-now post on 25 years of DDLJ. Mandira's transformation as an actor will surely leave you stunned. Sharing the photo collage, she captioned it, "#25yearchallenge !!! It’s wonderful to have been a part of a film that has made cinema history on many counts. I have changed a lot, life has changed a lot. But Red is still the color of LOVE ! #25yearsofddlj I want to see some Then & Nows from all of you.. @karanjohar @kajol @anaitashroffadajania @iamsrk @yrf." 

Apart from Mandira, Uday Chopra who assisted his brother Aditya Chopra on the film, also shared a throwback photo from the sets of DDLJ. He wrote, "A picture of me from the sets of DDLJ. It’s been 25 years!!! Was a truly special and fun experience. The memories will last for ever... #DDLJ25 @yrf."

Check out Mandira and Uday's throwback posts below: 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar all shared nostalgia-filled posts on social media that will surely take you a trip down memory lane. 

ALSO READ: 25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol change Twitter name to Raj & Simran; SRK shares NEW video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
6 Years of Dhoom 3: Six reasons why we loved Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra starrer
Mandira Bedi sets the temperature soaring in a red hot bikini; View PIC
Nargis Fakhri cancels out on Amavas promotions and THIS actor is the reason
Sidharth Malhotra is a 'soldier back at work' after COVID 19 break as he resumes Shershaah shoot; PHOTOS
Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack, assures she is 'perfectly fine now'
Farah Khan shares some UNSEEN pics from the sets of DDLJ as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film turns 25

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement