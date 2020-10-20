Mandira Bedi and Uday Chopra revisit old memories on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge's 25th anniversary; See Pics

The cast and crew of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge celebrated the film's silver jubilee with different social media posts. Check out Mandira Bedi and Uday Chopra's post below.

The 25th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge has brought the film's cast and crew under the limelight today. They have taken to social media to share unseen photos and videos from their time on the sets of the film. One such cast member was Mandira Bedi who played the role of Preeti Singh in Aditya Chopra's romantic drama.

Taking to Instagram, Mandira shared a then-and-now post on 25 years of DDLJ. Mandira's transformation as an actor will surely leave you stunned. Sharing the photo collage, she captioned it, "#25yearchallenge !!! It’s wonderful to have been a part of a film that has made cinema history on many counts. I have changed a lot, life has changed a lot. But Red is still the color of LOVE ! #25yearsofddlj I want to see some Then & Nows from all of you.. @karanjohar @kajol @anaitashroffadajania @iamsrk @yrf."

Apart from Mandira, Uday Chopra who assisted his brother Aditya Chopra on the film, also shared a throwback photo from the sets of DDLJ. He wrote, "A picture of me from the sets of DDLJ. It’s been 25 years!!! Was a truly special and fun experience. The memories will last for ever... #DDLJ25 @yrf."

Check out Mandira and Uday's throwback posts below:

A picture of me from the sets of DDLJ. It’s been 25 years!!! Was a truly special and fun experience. The memories will last for ever... #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/jPohN6YdFV — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, , Kajol, Anupam Kher and all shared nostalgia-filled posts on social media that will surely take you a trip down memory lane.

