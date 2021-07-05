Mandira Bedi deletes her profile PIC from Instagram after husband Raj Kaushal’s demise

In an unfortunate incident, actress Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal on June 30, 2021. The filmmaker had suffered a heart attack in the morning and was immediately rushed to the hospital. But he could not survive and breathed his last. His demise was shocking for everyone. It is a difficult time for the family as they are trying to cope up with the personal loss. Mandira broke the gender stereotypes and performed his last rites.

She has also shared a throwback picture on her Instagram but has deleted her social media profile picture. The actress has replaced it with a black screen. To note, she had organised a prayer meet for her husband. It was attended by many of his close friends. had also shared a picture from Chauth and the caption read, “We all miss you Raazi. The couple married in 1999 and have a 9-year-old son, Vir. In July 2020, they had adopted a girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Many celebrities and close friends of the filmmaker had shared pictures and even penned emotional notes from him. His close friend Ashish Chowdhary wrote, “My elder brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pampered man, is gone. My brother, who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica, whom I also lost, is gone. But Still, he really filled me with positivity and gratitude.”

Raj Kaushal had directed and produced three films, namely, Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.