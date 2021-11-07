Mandira Bedi drops adorable pictures of her children Vir and Tara celebrating 'Bhai Dooj'

On Saturday, Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures of her children Vir And Tara celebrating 'Bhai Dooj'. In the picture, Mandira, Vir and Tara are all smiles as they strike a pose for the camera. While Tara looks pretty as a peach in her blue and yellow traditional attire, Vir looks handsome in his all-white kurta. In another picture, Tara is seen holding a puja thali in her hand while Vir is seen posing with his hand over her shoulder. The brother-sister duo looks simply adorable together. Sharing the first picture, Mandira wrote, “#HappyBhaiDooj”, while on the other one she wrote, “Hey Big Bro..”

Mandira Bedi and her late filmmaker-husband, Raj Kaushal, had welcomed their first child, Vir in 2011. Mandira and Raj had tied the knot in 1999. In 2020, the two had adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, passed away on June 30, this year after suffering a heart attack.

Take a look:

After keeping it low for a few months post her husband’s sudden demise, the actress returned to her work. Although the void in her life can never be filled, Mandira is still managing to keep going with the memories of her husband. Recently, she shared a special message on behalf of her late husband Raj after his show ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’ was released.

She wrote, “ It’s not just a show. It’s Raj beaming with happiness. Albeit in another world.. because his non-stop positive energy made it happen even from there. It’s Raj’s storytelling (what he loved doing most!). With that infectious smile and that constant spring in his step.. because that’s just him. It’s Raj’s pride. A story that excited him from the get go and which he executed with his gut. Because he was always a soldier.. a tough and resilient one. It’s Raj’s excitement. In abundance. Because now it sees the light of day and you all are going to see it. He’s left us with this. It’s us too.. because #AkkadBakkad has a piece of our heart in it too.”